Man nabbed for impersonating ex-police officer in bid for interstate travel

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — An elderly man has been arrested in Petaling Jaya for impersonating a former ACP with the ‘‘Datuk” title when applying for police permission to travel interstate.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the 65-year-old man was arrested at the district police headquarters at 9 pm yesterday.

The man showed police a photograph of him in full police uniform on his handphone when making the application for interstate travel, he said.

“When asked by police, he failed to produce documentary evidence to back his claim of being a former senior police officer,” he said in a statement today.

The man has been remanded for a day for investigation under Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant. — Bernama