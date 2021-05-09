Ismail Sabri: MCO in Johor’s Kluang after 512 Covid-19 cases recorded in five days

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters after the naming ceremony of Malaysia's first locally produced High Mobility Armoured Vehicle in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — A movement order control (MCO) will be placed on the district of Kluang in Johor following a large number of positive cases for Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the MCO will run from Tuesday May 11 until May 24.

“From May 4, 2021 till last night, Kluang has recorded 512 positive cases from a total of 3,867 tests conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Apart from that, MOH also reported four active clusters within this district with an infectivity rate of 13 per cent,” he said, while adding that incidences are increasing in several kampungs and housing estates.

“After considering the advice and suggestions from the MOH and other agencies, the government agreed to call an MCO in this district effective from May 11 until May 24,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said with the MCO in place they authorities can also prevent unnecessary travel during the Aidilfitri festival and school holidays since the community clusters are now the primary contributors to recent cases.

Malaysia recorded another 3,733 new cases today. Selangor topped with 1,278 cases followed by Sarawak (454) cases, Johor (365 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (338 cases).

An MCO is also currently effective in Selangor from May 6 until 17 and in Kuala Lumpur from May 7 until 18.