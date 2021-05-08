Police: Teens among 15 nabbed while having drug-laced wild party in Penang

Police arrested 15 individuals including two teenagers during a raid on a wild party at a house in Taman Sri Ramai yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 8 — Police arrested 15 individuals including two teenagers during a raid on a wild party at a house in Taman Sri Ramai, here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said following a tip off and surveillance, police raided the house at 12.40am and arrested 12 men and three women, aged 14 to 28 years.

“During the raid, some of them were already high on drugs and following a search police seized various types of drugs including ecstasy pills and powder, cannabis and ketamine worth RM1,871,” he said when contacted today.

He said the three women and 10 of the men have tested positive for drugs adding that investigations were still going on to determine who had supplied the drugs.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the suspects have been compounded under Regulation 19 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act,” he added. — Bernama