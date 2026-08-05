PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — The Public Service Department (PSD) has opened applications for the 2026 Dermasiswa B40 (DB40) programme for 2025 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders from eligible B40 families to pursue diploma studies at institutions of higher learning in the country.

PSD said applications for the programme are open from 2pm on August 3, 2026 (Monday), until 5pm on August 16, 2026 (Sunday), via the PSD Sponsorship Portal at https://penajaan.jpa.gov.my.

The DB40 programme is a government initiative aimed at expanding access to higher education for students from low-income families through scholarship sponsorship.

“Through the programme, students have the opportunity to pursue diploma studies at selected public universities, polytechnics, MARA TVET institutions and Public Skills Training Institutes (ILKA) in strategic fields that support the country’s human capital development,” PSD said in a statement.

It added that eligible fields of study include Engineering and Technology; Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET); Social Sciences and Arts; Science; and Architecture.

To be eligible, applicants must be Malaysian citizens and must have sat for the 2025 SPM examination for the first time.

Applicants must also be below the age of 19, or below 20 for transition students, as at December 31 of the examination year, and be free from chronic or infectious diseases that could affect their studies.

In addition, applicants must come from B40 families with a monthly household per capita income of RM5,249 or below.

“Parents and/or applicants must also not be blacklisted by the PSD or be subject to legal action by the department.

“The blacklist status can be checked through the eSILA system from August 3 to August 12, 2026,” it said.

The department encourages all 2025 SPM holders who meet the eligibility criteria to seize this opportunity by submitting their applications within the stipulated period.

The Dermasiswa B40 is part of the PSD’s ongoing efforts to support access to higher education in producing knowledgeable, skilled and competitive human capital.

Any enquiries during the application period may be directed to 03-8000 8000 or via email at [email protected] during office hours on working days. — Bernama