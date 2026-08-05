KUALA SELANGOR, Aug 5 — District Education Offices (PPDs) and State Education Departments (JPNs) are responsible for identifying and nominating schools to participate in the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) school reform programme, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said.

He said 10 high-performing schools in each district, comprising five primary and five secondary schools, will be selected based on their academic achievement, co-curricular performance, and student character development.

“The PPD will submit the list of these 10 high-performing schools to the JPN, which will then forward the nominations to the MOE for the next stage of the selection process.

“The selection has already been completed, and the programme has now entered the implementation phase following final approval,” he told reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for SJKC Eco Grandeur, officiated by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek in Puncak Alam today.

Wong said the initiative is aimed at enhancing academic excellence and student character, with each selected school receiving a special allocation of RM100,000.

He said the programme reflects the government’s continued commitment to strengthening the national education system and developing quality human capital.

“Through this programme, we aim to improve school management and support systems for the benefit of the entire school community.

“This approach also complements the MOE’s efforts to provide a more conducive and effective learning environment,” he said.

Announced on July 27, the school reform programme encompasses comprehensive improvements in school work processes, teaching methods, mental health support, and the overall well-being of the school community.

According to Wong, the initiative is also expected to improve student outcomes and raise the overall standard of schools nationwide through more systematic and effective management. — Bernama