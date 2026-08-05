SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — A shop assistant was injured after a car crashed into a pastry shop in Taman Berkeley, Klang, at about 3.30pm yesterday.

North Klang District Police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said the crash was believed to have occurred when a woman in her early 50s selected the wrong gear and accidentally pressed the accelerator while leaving a parking space outside the shop after making a purchase.

“The shop assistant, a woman in her early 30s, was rushed to KPJ Klang Hospital for treatment, while the car driver, who was also injured, was taken to Sunway Medical Centre,” he said in a statement today.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the North Klang District traffic investigation officer, Insp Kishen Raj, at 011-26249291.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Images showing extensive damage to the front of the shop, believed to have been caused by the car, circulated on social media yesterday. — Bernama