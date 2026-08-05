ALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — Police yesterday have confirmed receiving a report on the disappearance of a family of three, including a nine-year-old boy, after the case went viral on social media.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim said the report was lodged on Monday at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Police Station by the woman’s father, who was concerned about the family’s safety after they could not be contacted since July 20.

The missing family members are Siti Zulaikha Ahmad Sabri, 36, her husband Khairul Azhar Ahmad, 39, and their son Adid Khairul Azhar, 9.

“A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at their residence showed them returning home in a car at 1.12 am on Monday, before leaving again in the same vehicle at 2.20 am,” he said in a statement yesterday

Mohd Radzi said the complainant had last communicated with the family on July 20. He later contacted his grandson’s schoolteacher and found that the boy had been absent from school.

Earlier, family members shared posts on social media appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of the three. — Bernama