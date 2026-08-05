PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — The Cabinet today congratulated the Malaysian contingent for its outstanding achievement at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, said Madani Government spokesman Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said the success achieved by the national athletes is expected to inspire other athletes to continue bringing glory to Malaysia on the international stage.

“The Cabinet took the opportunity to congratulate the Malaysian contingent at the Commonwealth Games, whose success has made the country proud and brought honour to Malaysia.

“The outstanding achievement at this Commonwealth Games will certainly serve as an inspiration for our national athletes,” he said at a post-Cabinet meeting press conference today.

Media reports said the government had allocated RM1.1 million through the Sports Victory Incentive Scheme (SHAKAM) as rewards for the Malaysian athletes who exceeded the target by winning eight gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

The contingent surpassed the target of five gold medals and recorded Malaysia’s best performance at the Commonwealth Games since winning 12 gold medals at the New Delhi 2010 edition. — Bernama