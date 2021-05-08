Perikatan Youth launches ‘akuPN’, an online platform that lends a helping hand to job seekers, entrepreneurs

The AkuPN platform consists of three applications namely, ‘Cari Kerja’, ‘Skil’ and ‘Sapot’, for job seekers, those interested in augmenting their skill set and those who wish to grow their business, respectively. — Screen capture via YouTub

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — As a means to hep graduates seeking jobs and upskilling while helping entrepreneurs to grow their business, Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth has launched an online platform dubbed ‘Akar Umbi Pemacu Negara’ or ‘AkuPN’.

The platform also consists of three applications namely, “Cari Kerja”, “Skil” and “Sapot”, for job seekers, those interested in augmenting their skill set and those who wish to grow their business, respectively.

In a statement today, PN Youth Chief Khairil Nizal Khirudin said the platform aims to lift the nation out of the current economic doldrums caused by the Covid-19 pandemic by offering assistance to Malaysians, especially the youth,

“Therefor, Perikatan Nasional Youth has come up with Akar Umbi Pemacu Negara (AkuPN) for the people, especially Malaysian youth, and its ‘Cari Kerja’, ‘Skil’ dan ‘Sapot’ applications to support this effort, and subsequently, put the country back on track,” he said.

The “Cari Kerja” app aims to connect job seekers with industry players, and also helps them to create CVs easily. It is done in collaboration with MYFutureJobs, another platform that already has hundreds of thousands of job listings.

As for “Skil”, it connects ordinary Malaysians with government agencies or private firms that provide upskilling opportunities.

Meanwhile, “Sapot” aims to help entrepreneurs to secure funding either through the government or crowdfunding from local communities.

Those who are interested can visit https://akupn.my/ for further information.