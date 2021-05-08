Malaysia’s over 150 potential Covid-19 hotspots list: 80pc in Selangor, KL; shopping malls, hypermarkets dominate MoH’s HIDE list

A general view of the Suria KLCC shopping mall. Over 150 locations in Malaysia that are predicted to be potential Covid-19 hotspots over a seven-day period. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Health Ministry (MoH) today released a list of over 150 locations in Malaysia that are predicted to be potential Covid-19 hotspots over a seven-day period, based on the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (Hide) big data analytics and artificial intelligence system.

A quick glance of the list shows that the bulk is made up of shopping malls, hypermarkets and grocery stores, and with about 80 per cent of the list located in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor which both have a high-population density.

Here is the full list nationwide as of May 8:

For Kuala Lumpur, the shopping malls are: 1 Mont Kiara Shopping Mall, Bangsar Shopping Centre, Bangsar Village 2, Endah Parade Shopping Complex, Fahrenheit88 Mall, Intermark Mall, Aeon Mall Cheras Selatan, KL East Mall, KL Eco City Mall, Melawati Mall, Mid Valley Megamall, MyTown Shopping Centre, Brem Mall in Kepong, Nu Sentral Shopping Centre, Pavilion Elite Mall and the adjacent Pavilion mall at Bukit Bintang, Low Yat Plaza, Publika Shopping Gallery, Selayang Mall, Setapak Central, the Sogo complex at Jalan TAR, Sungei Wang Plaza, Sunway Velocity Mall, and Suria KLCC.

On Kuala Lumpur’s list are mini market chain 99 Speedmart branches at Jalan Bangsar, Taman Sri Bintang, Taman Wangsa Ukay; supermarket Ben’s Independent Grocer’s Publika outlet; and grocery store KNL Market Sdn Bhd on the first floor of Faber Towers in Taman Desa.

On Kuala Lumpur’s list are hypermarkets Aeon branches at Alpha Angle Shopping Centre, Mid Valley Megamall, Aeon Big branches at Danau Kota, Kepong, Wangsa Maju, Aeon Maxvalu Prime branches at Sunway Velocity and The Sphere Bangsar South, Lotus’ outlets at Cheras, Kepong, NSK Trade City at Peel Road in Cheras and supermarket Super Seven Trade Centre.

Others in the list are Kuala Lumpur’s wholesale market, Jinjang Utara’s morning market, night market Bazaria Wangsa Maju, the Aidilfitri bazaar at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Pasar Pudu’s hawker site, food court Food Republic Pavilion KL, train stations LRT KLCC, LRT Masjid Jamek, KL Sentral’s KTM station, transport hub KL Sentral, and mosques Masjid Jamek Kampong Baru and Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar AS Siddiq Bangsar.

Rounding up the list for Kuala Lumpur are Hong Leong Bank Berhad HQ, Maybank’s Mid Valley City branch, retail and office building Bangunan Cahaya Suria, Guardian’s KLCC branch, Parkson Elite at Pavilion Mall in Kuala Lumpur, office building Menara Bumiputera Commerce and Wisma Cosway, textile outlet Jakel Mall Kuala Lumpur, retail space United Point Commercial, Kompleks Perniagaan & Komuniti Bandar Baru Sentul, VG Desa Park Arkadia, Viva Venture and Taman Metropolitan Kepong.

As for Selangor, hypermarkets, grocery stores and shopping malls also make up a huge part of the list.

These are 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Aeon Mall Rawang, Aeon Mall Taman Equine, Central i-City Mall, KIPMall Kota Warisan, Main Place Mall, Matahari Mall, Plaza Shah Alam, Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya, Subang Parade, Sunway Pyramid, The Curve, The Mines Shopping Mall, The Starling mall at Damansara Uptown, and Tropicana Gardens Mall.

Also on the list are mini market chain 99 Speedmart’s outlets at Taman Sri Mewah, Sunsuria Forum, Taman Bintang Mas, Taman Desa Bakti, grocery store Jaya Grocer at Bukit Jelutong, and retail chain Mydin Mart’s outlet at Seksyen 18 Shah Alam.

On the list for Selangor are hypermarket Aeon’s outlet at Bandar Utama, Aeon Big at Klang, at Tun Hussein Onn, Checkers Hypermarket, Giant’s outlets at Bandar Kinrara, Banting, Klang, nine Lotus’s outlets at Bandar Bukit Puchong, Klang, Kuala Selangor, Mutiara, Puchong, Puncak Alam, Selayang, Semenyih, Setia Alam, and NSK Trade City Selayang.

Others on Selangor’s list are the Ramadan bazaar at Taman Pelangi Semenyih, the Ramadan market at Taman Putra Perdana, market Pasar Moden MBSJ SS15 Pasar Pagi, retail space Laman Niaga Komuniti Bandar Baru Bangi, Padini Concept Store at Sunway Pyramid, Parkson Elite at 1Utama, GM Klang Wholesale City, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (SA2), Proton Centre of Excellence at Subang Jaya, Rawang Corporate Industrial Park factory, restaurant Restoran Jejantas Sg Buloh Arah Selatan, Maha Usaha, Selangor Matriculation College, Dataran Puchong Permai at Puchong, Billion Shopping Centre BB Bangi Sdn Bhd and Crewroom Sri Rampai.

Where are the rest located?

For Putrajaya, the potential hotspots are listed as IOI City Mall and the Lotus’s hypermarket outlet there, as well as the Ramadan bazaar at Precint 3. Melaka and Negri Sembilan have one potential hotspot each, namely the Aeon Mall at Bandaraya Melaka and the Giant Superstore in Nilai.

For Johor, the list features malls Aeon Mall Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru City Square Mall, The Mall Mid Valley South Key and KSL City mall, hypermarket Giant’s Plenton and Tampoi outlets, hypermarket Econsave Yong Peng, and also includes Johor Premium Outlets and Pasaraya Pandan.

On Penang’s list are Queensbay Mall, Gurney Paragon Mall, hypermarkets Lotus’ Penang and Aeon Queensbay, andToshiba Tec Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, while Perak’s list features ANW Ipoh Parade, the multipurpose hall of Kampung Balun at Slim River and Mydin at Parit Buntar, while Kelantan has three listed — KB Mall and Lotus’ outlets in Kota Baru and Mergong.

On Sabah’s list are Centre Point Shopping Mall, Suria Shopping Mall and shopping centre Kompleks Karamunsing, while on Sarawak’s list are four malls — Plaza Merdeka Shopping Centre in Kuching, The Spring Bintulu, The Summer Shopping Mall in Kota Samarahan and Vivacity Megamall Kuching.

