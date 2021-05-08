Covid-19: Three longhouses in Sarawak placed under EMCO, says SDMC

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 8 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed at three longhouses in Kanowit and Selangau for 14 days starting Monday (May 10), according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement today, JPBN said the longhouses involved were the Rh. Boniface Manggie and Rh. Andin in Kanowit and Rh. Tatom, Batang Oya, Stapang in Selangau.

The decision was made following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the three areas, it said.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department today declared the detection of two new clusters, namely the Tebedu Mawang Cluster in Tebedu and Jejalong Cluster in Sebauh.

Sarawak recorded 479 new Covid-19 cases today with six fatalities. — Bernama