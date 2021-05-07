PM: 150,597 job seekers found employment as at last month, exceeding projection

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a special interview with several media organisations on his first year in office at his residence in Bukit Damansara, February 28,2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — A total of 150,597 job seekers have succeeded in obtaining employment through 12 programmes implemented as at April 23, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the success exceeded the cumulative projection as at April 2021 and the government is targeting to create 500,000 job opportunities for this year.

“The government’s efforts in raising investments in the country have succeeded in creating 33,907 new jobs and 76 per cent of them are in the skilled and semi-skilled categories.

“This is a part of the target of 160,000 new jobs from the commitment of investments for 2021,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In the message, Muhyiddin announced today he chaired the third meeting of the National Employment Council (NEC) held via video conferencing. — Bernama