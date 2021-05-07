Perak police to check highway users’ toll transactions to prevent interstate travel

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid says any highway user whose toll transactions found to be unreasonably high will be fined and ordered to turn back for violating interstate travel restrictions. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 7 ― Any highway user whose toll transactions found to be unreasonably high will be compounded and ordered to turn back for violating interstate travel restrictions, said Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

He said this was one of the strategies that would used to prevent people from attempting interstate travel, especially during the festive season, and to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“We will check (highway users’ toll transactions), but of course, it is impossible for us to check all vehicles as it will cause traffic congestion.

“For instance, if users come from Jalan Duta, of course there will be high toll transaction rate, we will stop them, issue a compound and ask them to turn back, except for those who have interstate travel permission letter.

“Road users will use various tactics to avoid being detected. They will exit one toll and enter another toll,” he said after attending the monthly assembly with the Perak police chief at the Police Air Operations Force Training Base, here today. ― Bernama