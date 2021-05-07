MCO: Tarawih, Aidilfitri prayers allowed in Federal Territories with Covid-19 SOP, says Jawi

Muslims perform Friday prayers at the Muhammadiah Mosque in Ipoh February 12, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Tarawih (night Ramadan prayers) and Aidilfitri prayers are allowed in the Federal Territories with capacities differing based on the type of movement control order imposed, and with the physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail the permission, which was granted effective today, also allowed Friday prayers, obligatory prayers and religious activities to be held for congregants within their respective ‘kariah’ (area surrounding a mosque or surau).

He said the latest announcement by Jawi comes following the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in view of the latest developments in terms of the movement control orders (MCO) implemented by the government.

“Qiamullail (worshipping at night) activities involving up to 100 people are allowed only from 5 am with physical distancing of 1.5 metres,” he said in a statement today.

The following are among the new rules concerning prayers and religious activities in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan:

MCO Areas (Kuala Lumpur)

‘Tadarus’ (group recitation of) Al-Quran and ‘Majlis Khatam’ (completing the reading of the Quran) are allowed based on half the capacity of the main prayer hall, with a physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

Hari Raya ‘takbir’ on the night of 1st Syawal is allowed with no more than 20 participants from among committee members and officials of the mosque until 10 pm.

A feast after the Aidilfitri prayer, Hari Raya Feast Ceremony and visiting cemeteries are not allowed.

Face-to-face ‘kuliah’ (lecture) and ‘tazkirah’ (brief talk about Islam) are allowed using half the capacity of the main prayer hall with a physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

RMCO Areas (Putrajaya dan Labuan)

‘Tadarus’ al-Quran is allowed, utilising half of the main prayer hall capacity, while ‘Majlis Khatam’ al-Quran is allowed based on the capacity of the main prayer hall and a physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

Hari Raya ‘takbir’ on the night of 1st Shawal is allowed with the number of participants based on the capacity of the main prayer hall of the mosque, Friday surau and surau with a physical distancing of 1.5 metres until 10 pm.

A feast after the Aidilfiri prayer is allowed via take-away while the Hari Raya Feast Ceremony is not allowed.

Face-to-face ‘kuliah’ and ‘tazkirah’ are allowed based on half the capacity of the mosque, Friday surau and surau with a physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

Cemetery visiting activities are allowed with not more than six people to a grave, and not exceeding 30 minutes. — Bernama