Johor allows Ramadan, Aildilfitri bazaars in three districts under MCO to operate

JOHOR BARU, May 6 — The Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in three districts in Johor that will be under the movement control order (MCO) from tomorrow to continue to operate, but with strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the districts affected are Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi dan Kulai, where the Ramadan bazaar would be allowed to operate from 3pm to 8pm, while for the Aidilfitri bazaar, it will be from 10am to 10pm.

“For Ramadan bazaars in districts under the conditional movement control order, they are allowed to operate from 3pm to 8pm and from 10am to midnight for the Aidilfitri bazaars,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said, the situation would be reviewed from time to time depending on current development.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that three districts in Johor would be under MCO from tomorrow until May 20 due to the high number of Covid-19 active cases recorded in the locality. — Bernama