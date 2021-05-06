In Sibu, probationary constable found dead with gunshot wound to the head

Details of the incident, which occurred at about 7pm, are still unknown, but Sarawak Police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail confirmed the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, May 6 — A probationary constable was found dead with a gunshot wound on the right side of his head in a house at Lorong Permai Timur 9 here today.

Details of the incident, which occurred at about 7pm, are still unknown, but Sarawak Police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail confirmed the incident.

He, however, did not provide any further information about the incident that happened to the victim, who is said to be from Pahang.

“This evening’s incident involved a personnel who had just been stationed in Sibu for a month after basic training. Investigation is being carried out by Sibu police,” he said when contacted.

It is understood that two other personnel were at the house during the incident. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]