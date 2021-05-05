The Haven Ipoh lodges police report over fake news it formed a Covid-19 cluster

A police report has been lodged over fake news about a cluster of Covid-19 infection involving the Haven All Suite Resort Hotel in Ipoh. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The management of the Haven All Suite Resort Hotel in Ipoh, Perak, has lodged a police report following fake news that it had formed a cluster of Covid-19 infection.

The hotel’s marketing manager Chong Yi Liang said there have been no cases reported within a one kilometre radius of the resort, which could be verified using the MySejahtera hotspot function.

“The spreading of these fake news is harmful to our business, more so at this time, when the

tourism and hospitality sector is going through most challenging times.

“The Haven had at all times enforce strict, frequent and high standards of cleaning and sanitisation, and we will continue to do so, though given that wide open and natural spaces

here itself are a boon to safety from viruses.

“We request and seek the cooperation of the public not to share such unverified or fake

news, and to ignore them, or better still, help us establish justice and the truth.

“A police report has been lodged to locate the wrongdoers,” Chong said in a statement today.

Chong said anyone looking for the latest official updates or information pertaining to Covid-19 clusters should refer to the Perak State Health Department.

The Haven is built in an open natural environment located by a primary forest.

It has a specially designed sea-horse shaped swimming pool, outdoor heated jacuzzi, 600 metres jogging track, gym, spa, steam room, badminton, squash, table tennis, tennis and basketball shooting courts.

It also has a meditation deck, amphitheatre, ballroom, seminar rooms, business centre, children’s playground, junior playroom and private helipad.

The resort has also won several awards including the Global Winner for Luxury Family All- Inclusive Hotel, Malaysia Tourism Minister’s and FIABCI Malaysia Property Award for Residential (High Rise).