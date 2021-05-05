Report: Syed Saddiq says not person recorded having lewd chat with schoolgirl

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the video was an attempt to defame him and that he would take legal action against the perpetrator. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has denied he is the person shown in a video clip of a person dubbed “Baby Sadiq” having a lewd conversation with a schoolgirl on WhatsApp.

According to local news portal Malaysiakini, Syed Saddiq said the video was an attempt to defame him and that he would take legal action against the perpetrator.

“It’s disgusting. This is clearly a slander. Disgusting defamation,” he was quoted as saying.

“If there is information on who is behind this video, please let me know. So that I can initiate legal action.”

Malaysiakini also reported that Gombak district police chief Arifai Tarawe confirming the report was lodged this morning.

“We are still at the preliminary stage of investigations,” he reportedly said.

The video in question was uploaded on YouTube on May 3 by a profile named Pendedahan Politikus Korup which has existed since March 28.

The 46-second video depicts “Baby Sadiq” having a conversation of sexual nature with a girl who is purportedly still in school, including him requesting for a photograph of body parts, which the girl later purportedly sends.