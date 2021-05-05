PM Muhyiddin chairs inaugural Bumiputera Prosperity Council meeting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a keynote address at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre March 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday chaired the first Bumiputera Prosperity Council (MTKB) meeting.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the MTKB comprises 21 Cabinet ministers; four department heads; two Government Linked Investment Company (GLIC) heads; three representatives from the Malay, Chinese and Indian Chambers of Commerce and leaders in the economic, education and social services sectors.

Among those present were Tan Sri Sulaiman Mahboob, Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, Prof Datuk Dr Aini Ideris, Datuk Dr Asma Ismail, Datuk Dr Medeline Berma and Prof Datuk Dr Denison Jayasooria.

“The role of the MTKB is to determine the policies and strategies for the implementation of the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030.

"This includes setting targets, macro indicators and key performance indicators (KPIs) for key sectors for the development of the country, which will be formulated through an inclusive and comprehensive manner, to achieve the objectives of SPV 2030," read the statement which was posted on Muhyiddn's official Facebook today.

The Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (Sepadu) under the Prime Minister's Department will act as MTKB secretariat, it added. — Bernama



