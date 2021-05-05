Health minister: 609,539 complete taking Covid-19 vaccine second dose as of yesterday

Also, as of yesterday, 9,803,586 people had registered to take the vaccine, with Selangor registering the highest number among states/federal territories at 2,517,009. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Up to 609,539 people completed taking the second dose of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

He said in his Twitter post that they are among the 960,070 people who have taken the first dose. As such, a total of 1,569,609 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

An infographic shared by Dr Adham showed that the highest numbers of the first dose were given in Selangor (128,840 doses); Sarawak (94,488); Kuala Lumpur (93,115); Johor (85,646) and Perak (79,933). The five states/federal territories which completed administering the second dose are Selangor (82,150); Sarawak (63,772); Kuala Lumpur (61,768); Johor (55,052) and Sabah (53,323).

Also, as of yesterday, 9,803,586 people had registered to take the vaccine, with Selangor registering the highest number among states/federal territories at 2,517,009.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of vaccination, from February to this month, covered 500,000 frontliners, including healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April to August, covers 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and the disabled while the third phase, from May to February 2022, covers people aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, with the target set at 13.7 million or more. — Bernama