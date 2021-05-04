Zulkifli: Govt to scrutinise issues of insurance coverage for visitors to Saudi Arabia

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri says the government will further discuss and scrutinise the issues related to the new conditions announced by the Saudi Arabian government for all visitors arriving in the Kingdom. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 ― The government will further discuss and scrutinise the issues related to the new conditions announced by the Saudi Arabian government for all visitors arriving in the Kingdom to have insurance coverage against Covid-19 infection risks.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said they will have to look into the official statement on the matter first.

“For me, it is not a big problem because we have a lot of accredited insurance companies and agents, but we will look at it (the issues) one by one,” he said after attending the launch of Mosque as Transit Centre for Victims of Domestic Violence at Federal Territory Mosque here today.

Yesterday, the Saudi Central Bank and Council of Cooperative Health Insurance announced the conditions aimed at providing healthcare and guarantee speedy access to remedy services to individuals exposed to Covid-19 infection on arrival to the Kingdom for the purpose of tourism, visit and umrah.

It also provides insurance coverage for the costs of detected cases, as well as the cost of quarantine and emergency cases of medical evacuation. ― Bernama