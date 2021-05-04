Pakatan MPs lodge police reports over ex-IGP’s claim of political interference in force, to push for RCI

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil (centre) and the other Pakatan Harapan MPs speak to reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Several Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs today lodged police reports after former top cop Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s exposé, alleging political interference within the agency.

The five MPs who made individual police reports are Lumut MP Mohd Hatta Ramli, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Petaling MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Wangsa Maju MP Tan Yee Kew.

Meanwhile, Fahmi filed a separate complaint on a recent reported allegation by Abdul Hamid that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was meddling with Special Branch (SB) for his political mileage.

Fahmi told members of the media here that the PH leadership would also be meeting to pressure the government to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe Abdul Hamid’s claims about the issues faced by the police force.

MORE TO COME