In Putrajaya, Instagram celebrity fined RM1,500 for not wearing face mask in Raya video

PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — An Instagram celebrity was fined RM1,500 for not wearing a face mask in a Raya video involving police personnel in uniform, which was posted on his social media account recently.

Putrajaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali, in a statement, said that the fine was issued for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council, after the man turned up to give a statement at the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) here yesterday.

Commenting on the video, Mohd Fadzil said that they detected the video uploaded by the individual involved at 9.15pm on Sunday, and a check found that the location of the Raya scene was in Bukit Rimau, Presint 3 here.

The video also involved a Proton Preve police car, as well as a Honda City car belonging to a local man, and those involved in the scene were all dressed in full police uniform.

Mohd Fadzil said that in the video, the said individual did not wear a face mask, apart from being seen mocking the reasons given by people for interstate travel.

He said that two PDRM and one Malaysian Armed Forces personnel involved in the video were attached to the Putrajaya IPD recovery movement control order SOPs compliance team.

“I have never allowed the video to be recorded or published, and no payment was received by the PDRM in this case,” he said. — Bernama