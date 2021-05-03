Three fishermen rescued after boat capsizes at Pantai Sanglang waters in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, May 3 — Three local fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized following a collision with a hard object in the waters of Pantai Sanglang, Kuala Kedah here this morning.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director, Noor Azreyanti, said the victims namely Abdullah Yaakob, 46, and two crew members, Muhamad Afifi Roslan, 28 and Muhammad Qamarul Ariffin Zulkifli, 25, were saved by another fishing boat at 3.5 nautical miles west of the beach at 8am.

“They were said to have gone out to sea in a fishing vessel at 8 pm yesterday. At about 4 am, the boat is believed to leak after hitting a hard object like wood while the boat was heading to the sea.

“The boat began to capsize and the victims tried to save themselves with all available equipment,” she said in a statement here today.

She said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) received a report on the incident at about 7.18 am and mobilised a search and rescue mission with the help of local fishing boats.

All the victims, experienced fatigue but did not sustain any injuries, and they were brought to Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone jetty before being allowed to return to their respective homes. — Bernama