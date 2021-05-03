Police to investigate possible SOP breaches at religious ceremony for Siti Nurhaliza’s baby

Malaysians reacted critically when pictures made its rounds on social media showing guests and prominent figures attending a ceremony when the country’s Covid-19 situation remained critical. — Pictures via Instagram/ctdk

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The police said they have opened an investigation into a religious ceremony involving local singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza after reports were lodged against the event alleging violations of Covid-19 preventive measures.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the police were aware of a Malaysiakini article alleging that very important people crossed state lines to attend the event at the singer’s home in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang.

“We are currently investigating the event under Section 19 of the Prevention And Control Of Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2021.

“We have called the organisers of the event to come in and give us their statements,” he said in a statement.

Separately, Siti issued a statement clarifying the situation.

She said part of the issue was that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad attended and celebrity preachers who went to the event have been accused of travelling interstate for the event.

Interstate travel for social reasons is prohibited as part of the movement control order.

Siti said this was not the case as the minister only dropped in briefly to say a few prayers and left soon after.

The singer also said they broke the ceremony into three sessions so as not to crowd the place.

“This was not a special ceremony that we organised for Datuk Zulkifli to attend. It so happened he was in the area and stopped by to say some prayers and immediately left for other business,” Siti said in her statement.

“Also let me take this opportunity to address the allegations we invited a preacher from another state as a guest.

“Rest assured there was no crossing of state lines. Instead the person in question was in Kuala Lumpur and decided to drop by.

“This explanation I am giving is not to defend myself but to shed some light on the situation.”

