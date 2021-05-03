Najib’s 1MDB trial and SRC appeal hearing deferred as key lawyer under Covid-19 quarantine

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Court of Appeal, Putrajaya April 27, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial at the High Court over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) involving over RM2 billion and the Court of Appeal hearing for his SRC International Sdn Bhd case involving RM42 million has been deferred, as one of his key lawyers is under quarantine for Covid-19.

Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, one of Najib’s lawyers, confirmed that both cases will not be heard this week.

“Both the SRC appeal and the 1MDB trial had to be vacated this week because a key member of our team has to undergo testing and quarantine due to a significant close contact to a number of confirmed Covid-19 patients.

“Considering the rest of the team have been working closely with him, the necessary precautions need to be taken,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Malay Mail understands that the lawyer who is a close contact is under mandatory quarantine, while some of Najib’s defence team who were working closely with him are also self-quarantining.

