In Petaling Jaya, man fined RM5,500 for kicking, threatening apartment committee member

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — A man was fined RM5,500 by the Magistrates’ Court today after he pleaded guilty to causing mischief, kicking and threatening a management committee member at an apartment two years ago after he lost his temper when was asked to park his car properly which resulted in an incident that went viral.

Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim also ordered lorry driver Syed Mohamad Nizam Syed Hussein, 46, to be jailed for six months in lieu of the fine. The accused paid the fine.

The accused was charged with injuring Muhammad Khairul Anwar Khairuddin, 40, by kicking him in the body under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of a year jail or a RM2,000 fine, or both.

The father of four was also charged with causing mischief by damaging the apartment’s security barrier under Section 427 of the same act, and threatening the victim under Section 506.

The offences were all allegedly committed at an apartment block at Kota Damansara here at 11.30am, November 2, 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Lau Chia Xin requested for a deterrent sentence as a lesson for the accused but the accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a minimum sentence as he had to support his family and regretted his actions. — Bernama