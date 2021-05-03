Guests at Tourism Perak event ordered to perform swab test, quarantine after Covid-positive case among midst

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, May 3 — Tourism industry players from Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Perak government agencies as well as several media members have been ordered to undergo a swab test and quarantine after a man who attended the Wow Cuti programme held here from March 27 to 29 tested positive for Covid-19.

Tourism Perak Management Berhad in a statement said that the programme, which was organised by Tourism Malaysia in Perak, involves 25 industry players from neighbouring states.

“Despite following all the standard operating procedures (SOP) including body temperature scanning and MySejahtera scanning at all visited locations, the bus driver who was involved in the programme had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The matter was known after the bus driver was scheduled to bring another group of tourists to Genting Highland was ordered to perform swab test at Kampar Health Clinic on April 29,” the statement said.

As precaution, all participants who attended the Wow Cuti programme in Perak were ordered to perform swab test and undergo quarantine.

“The participants tested negative for Covid-19 and was advised to undergo quarantine procedures at Ulu Kinta from April 29 to May 8 and they have been ordered to perform a second swab test on May 6.

“Meanwhile, the guests of the programme which include state government agencies’ members and several media members, were also ordered to perform swab test on May 2 and ordered to quarantine themselves at their respective home on the same day until May 7,” the statement read.

Tourism Perak Management Berhad said that the programme organiser had obtained approval for a cross-state travel permit from the police for the purpose of official duties and in accordance with the procedures currently in force, namely by using a travel agency under the guidelines of the Travel Bubble.

“The state government has taken precautionary measures by complying with the SOPs set by the National Security Council to enable early detection measures to be made by the Ministry of Health before it spreads and becomes contagious.

“The state government also regrets and will take heed of the incidents that have occurred by ensuring all the SOPs are followed,” the statement read.