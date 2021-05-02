Police seek statements from four individuals over Covid-19 SOP violations at KL hotel iftar event

Police have contacted four individuals to give their statements regarding violation of conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) during an iftar event at a hotel recently. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Police have contacted four individuals to give their statements regarding violation of conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) during an iftar event at a hotel here recently.

Without providing additional details, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said three were from the organisers and one from the hotel management.

He said the investigation is related to viral pictures showing a large attendance at an iftar event at the hotel on April 29.

“The photos revealed SOP violations at the social event, including the lack of physical distancing of at least one metre.

“Investigations will be conducted under Section 21a of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) (movement control order) (No 4) 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Zainal said all those involved will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to provide their statements as soon as possible, adding that the investigation papers will be handed to the public prosecutor’s office as soon as they are completed.

“The police urge the public to continue to comply with the CMCO regulations. Failure to comply can result in legal action taken,” he said.

He added that anyone with information on the case can contact the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03- 2115 9999, the Dang Wangi district police headquarters at 03-2600 2222 or any nearby police station.

Photos of the iftar event attended by a group of individuals, including a popular celebrity, which showed SOP violations, had gone viral earlier. — Bernama