Kedah MB hopes Ramadan bazaars in MCO districts will be allowed to operate

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to reporters during a press conference at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Setar September 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 2 — Kedah hopes that Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in its five districts that have been placed under the movement control order (MCO) will be given the flexibility to operate under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he would raise the matter in the special National Security Council meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at 2.30pm tomorrow.

“I will attend the meeting virtually. I will raise the issue of traders who are not willing to bear the excess burden due to the closure of the Aidilfitri and Ramadan bazaars.

“Hopefully, there will be some good news tomorrow for the five districts placed under the MCO,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

On last Friday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that five districts in Kedah, namely Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Bandar Baharu, Baling and Kulim would be placed under the MCO for two weeks until May 14. — Bernama