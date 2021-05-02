Expected Johor DAP tussle fizzles out as Chin Tong returns as state chief

Newly appointed Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong (third from left, front row) posing with the party’s new state chapter committee members. — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BATU PAHAT, May 2 — DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong was reappointed as the party’s Johor chapter chairman following the election at the Johor DAP Ordinary Convention 2021 today, retaining the post for a fourth consecutive term.

His appointment as Johor DAP chief was decided by the 15 newly elected state-level committee members after the election.

In the election itself, Liew received 561 votes from 1,024 delegates present involving 210 DAP branches throughout Johor.

His victory puts to rest the mounting leadership challenge from two other factions within Johor DAP.

The position of Johor DAP deputy chairman is also maintained by previous incumbent Teo Nie Ching, who is also the Kulai MP.

The two Johor DAP vice-chairman posts were filled by the state’s Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali and Bekok assemblyman S. Ramakrishnan.

The party’s Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng was appointed as the Johor DAP’s new secretary, while Penggaram assemblyman Gan Peck Cheng was appointed as the state chapter’s treasurer.

DAP’s Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi was appointed as the organisation secretary, while the party’s Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung was made the publicity secretary.

Liew said he was confident that the new Johor DAP leadership would be able to continue the work of the previous lineup.

“(Teo) Nie Ching and I will continue this team to ensure that the five planned agendas continue to be strengthened in the run-up to the next general election.

“I also commend the delegates for giving confidence to women members in jointly leading the state leadership where five of the 15 committee members are women,” said Liew in a press conference held after the Johor DAP election was held at the Grand Seaview Restaurant here today.

On the issue of party unity, Liew said the state party elections have ended and it is time for the members to reconcile and move on.

“We need to focus on the coming general election as one united team.

“We vow to continue working hard for the party regardless of the challenges that lie ahead. The state committee will go on a listening tour and have engagement sessions with members across the state,” he said.

Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin, who was a former minister in the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, was also appointed as a member of the state-level party committee.

Earlier, Liew had been expected to face a heated challenge from incumbent Johor DAP secretary Tan Hong Pin and the state’s former DAP chief Dr Boo Cheng Hau.

DAP is among the political parties in Johor that secured substantial state seats apart from Umno, which are 14 seats each during the previous general election. This is followed by Bersatu (12), PKR (seven), Amanah (six), MIC (two) and PAS (one).