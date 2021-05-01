Opt-in applications for AstraZeneca starts May 2 for KL and Selangor, says Khairy

Khairy says applications for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be open tomorrow from 12 noon for those in KL and Selangor. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Applications for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be open tomorrow from 12 noon for those in KL and Selangor, said Khairy Jamaludin on Twitter today.

“As previously announced, JKJAVMY (Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supple) is offering an opt-in choice for people who want to take the AstraZaneca vaccine.

“Bookings will be open tomorrow, May 2, 12noon at vaksincovid.gov.my,” he said in an update on Twitter.

Yesterday, the minister who is in charge of procuring Covid-19 vaccines for the country said those who want the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine do not need to submit a new registration via MySejahtera.

In his Twitter update today, Khairy said those who are interested in getting the AstraZeneca shot, after registration only need to pick a vaccination centre (PPV) and date.

“You already need to be registered (with MySejahtera) and will simply just need to pick a PPV and date,” he said.

According to Khairy also, the AstraZeneca vaccinations are also covered under the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Fund.

“While the AZ (AstraZeneca) is an opt-in parallel track, it is still part of PICK (National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme) overall.

“It's also free for residents since (it is) part of PICK,” he said on Twitter.

Previously the Selangor state government will assist in coming up with appropriate PPVs, while the federal government for Kuala Lumpur, will administer the 268,600 vaccines.

Khairy has also previously said that the initiative which will start in the Klang Valley will mainly to introduce the vaccine and increase vaccine confidence among the public.

He also said that for those who are eligible for the vaccine, a pre-vaccination screening will be conducted prior to the vaccine jab.

The interval period for the AstraZeneca vaccine that has been agreed upon will be 12 weeks, he said.

In contrast with the government's previous statement that AstraZeneca would be used to vaccinated people aged 60 and above, Khairy said the government would now follow the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency's (NPRA) registration of the vaccine for those aged 18 and above for the new AstraZeneca vaccination booking system.