Covid-19: JB mayor urges high-risk individuals not to visit Ramadan bazaars

People are seen at a Ramadan bazaar during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Klang April 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, May 1 — High-risk individuals and those who have come into close contact with Covid-19 patients are asked not to visit any Ramadan bazaar to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 at the bazaar sites.

Johor Baru mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud said these groups should vigilantly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry to ensure Covid-19 cases do not continue to increase.

“We know that the traders have complied with the SOPs but not the visitors...even though we have imposed stricter SOPs.

“Therefore, I urge those in the high-risk category to just stay at home because if the situation worsens, the traders will become ‘victims’ (badly affected),” he told reporters after the Grab Your Bubur programme at Hutan Bandar Majlis Bandaraya Johor Baru (MBJB), here today.

He was commenting on the government’s decision to close four Ramadan bazaars in Johor beginning today, as a precautionary measure, after they were found to have been visited by individuals who are suspected of having contracted Covid-19.

Two of the bazaars are located in areas under the Johor Baru City Council’s (MBJB) administration, namely in Kampung Pasir, Jalan Mata Kuching and @Mart Kempas, while the other two are the Belatuk Ramadan bazaar, Taman Scientex, an area under the jurisdiction of the Pasir Gudang City Council and the Lok Heng Ramadan bazaar in the Kota Tinggi District Council area. — Bernama