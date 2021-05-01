As Covid-19 cases rises, Putrajaya to review MCO backed by HIDE system

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the review is necessary to ensure the standard operating procedures remain in force, and to curb the proliferation of Covid-19 which is happening worldwide. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The federal government is reviewing the movement control order (MCO) currently in force, especially in states where Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the review is necessary to ensure the standard operating procedures remain in force, and to curb the proliferation of Covid-19 which is happening worldwide.

“The government is using the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system to identify areas or premises which are at high risk for Covid-19.

“These premises will be ordered to shut down if it has been determined that a large number of Covid-19 positive patients have visited it,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Muhyiddin said this approach is in line with the government’s decision to conduct targeted control and curbing of the spread of Covid-19.

“Through this system, monitoring will be conducted daily to identify public areas with a high-risk for Covid-19.

“I call upon the public to always adhere to the established SOPs, to avoid crowded and tight places, in an effort to protect themselves and their families,” he said.

The number of daily Covid-19 infections across the country inches closer to 4,000, as the Health Ministry recorded 3,788 new cases yesterday. Thursday saw 3,332 new cases.

This is in comparison to the 941 daily cases recorded on March 29, the first time this year and the first since December 9, 2020, when 959 cases were reported.