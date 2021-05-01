Ahmad Fuzi takes oath of office as 8th Penang governor

Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak takes his oath of office as the eighth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, in George Town May 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, May 1 ― Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak today took his oath of office as the eighth Yang Dipertua Negeri (YDP) of Penang in a ceremony held at Dewan Sri Pinang, here.

Ahmad Fuzi succeeds Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas who had served as the YDP for 20 years.

At the ceremony, Ahmad Fuzi, 72, took and signed the oath of office before Penang High Court Judge Tun Abdul Majid Tun Hamzah and State Secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar.

Earlier, Ahmad Fuzi inspected the guard of honour comprising three officers and 103 members of other ranks led by Major Muhammad Farhan Abdul Razak.

Born in Sungai Bakap, Penang, Ahmad Fuzi, 72, joined the Administrative and Diplomatic Service in 1972 and has served in various capacities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as the secretary-general until 2009.

During the ceremony, Ahmad Fuzi was also conferred the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN), which carries the “Datuk Seri” title, and the award was presented to him by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In congratulating and pledging his loyalty to the new YDP, Chow said with Ahmad Fuzi’s vast knowledge and experience in diplomatic service and national administration, Penang is set to create greater success. ― Bernama