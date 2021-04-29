Online gambling: KL cops raid Cheras house, arrest 18

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said the centre was found to be operating for the past three months, and estimated to be making profits of up to RM100,000 a day. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The police uncovered an online gambling syndicate operating a call centre from a house in Taman Orkid Desa, Cheras in a raid last night.

A total of 18 individuals, namely 10 Chinese nationals comprising five men and five women, as well as eight local men, aged between 18 and 39, were arrested in the raid at about 11.45 pm conducted by a team from the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Saiful Annuar Yusoff said the centre was found to be operating for the past three months, and estimated to be making profits of up to RM100,000 a day.

“The syndicate is believed to be promoting online gambling to locals from the premises rented at RM25,000 per month,” according to a statement issued today.

Saiful Annuar said each employee was found to receive between RM5,000 and RM7,000 a month, while the caretaker of the premises received a wage of RM15,000 a month.

He said the police also confiscated 27 laptops, 109 mobile phones and other equipment used for the gambling activities, besides RM54,000 and RMB386 in cash, with all the items seized estimated to be worth RM 300,000. — Bernama