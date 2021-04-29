Johor MB: Expedite Covid-19 vaccine administration to Malaysians working in Singapore

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the preparation to register eligible individuals had been done through the development of the Johor Immunity Planning System (IMMU Plan) portal. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 29 ― The Johor government hopes that the administration of 100,000 additional Covid-19 vaccines to Malaysians working in Singapore can be expedited and not subject to the border reopening date.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the preparation to register eligible individuals had been done through the development of the Johor Immunity Planning System (IMMU Plan) portal.

He said that the IMMU Plan was specific for those who comply with the stipulated eligibility requirements such as having a valid working permit in Singapore, a letter from the employer confirming that the applicant is working in the republic or a valid employment offer.

“This is among the state government’s efforts. Whether the border is open soon or not, we hope the administration of these 100,000 additional vaccines will proceed, and that the recipients will be managed by the existing administration centres.

“We will monitor the matter and take follow-up actions with the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry so that the administration of these vaccines are not subject to the reopening date of the Malaysia-Singapore border. The sooner the better,” he said.

Hasni said this in a news conference after observing the first day of the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Johor involving senior citizens, at the vaccine administration centre in Dewan Muafakat Johor Adda Height here, today.

He added that the registration for additional vaccines was now open and that the information provided in the portal would be integrated with the MySejahtera application.

“The notification to receive the vaccine will be sent through MySejahtera and I’m confident that there will be no attempt to misuse (the portal) because we have set the criteria,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the meeting between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong scheduled for early next month, Hasni hoped that issues related to the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border could be discussed.

“The main thing is definitely on the reopening of the border and we also have outstanding issues. For example, the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) which is suspended by Singapore, the government has proposed that it be reopened.

“In addition, we hope the reduction in the number of those allowed to commute through the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) from 2,000 to 400 people, could revert to the original figure.

“This is because we have made preparation with sufficient laboratories and health experts. So, we don’t have problems managing 2,000 people or more,” he said. ― Bernama