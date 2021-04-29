Johor civil servants to receive Raya aid tomorrow, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government could only provide a festive assistance instead of a bonus due to the deficit budget this year. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

JOHOR BARU, April 29 — The Johor government today announced the Aidilfitri assistance of half-month salary or a minimum of RM1,000 for civil servants in the state, to be paid tomorrow.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government could only provide a festive assistance instead of a bonus due to the deficit budget this year.

“The payment will involve 15,000 civil servants,” he said in a news conference after observing the first day of the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Johor involving senior citizens, at the vaccine administration centre in Dewan Muafakat Johor Adda Height here, today.

He was asked to comment on whether the state government plans to give a bonus to civil servants in Johor in conjunction with the coming Aidilfitri celebration.

Previously, the federal government had announced a special Aidilfitri aid of RM500 for civil servants on Grade 56 and below and RM250 for government retirees. — Bernama