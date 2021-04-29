DBKL investigates water bill issue at Sri Kelantan flats

The City Hall in a statement today said the three housing blocks which were separately managed by a Joint Management Body (JMB) and DBKL, were using bulk water meters. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is conducting an investigation into the outstanding water bills involving three blocks of the Sri Kelantan Public Housing (PA) in Sentul here, causing the residents to face water supply cut since Tuesday.

The City Hall in a statement today said the three housing blocks which were separately managed by a Joint Management Body (JMB) and DBKL, were using bulk water meters.

“However, DBKL has taken immediate action by settling the payment to Air Selangor to ensure that the residents in this PA continue to have water supply,” read the statement, adding that a meeting would be held with relevant parties to discuss the matter further.

DBKL is also looking into the possibility of implementing individual water metres to resolve the issue of arrears in the water bills, it added.

Yesterday, the media reported that the residents in the public housing allegedly face frequent water supply disruptions due to the outstanding water bill involving one of the blocks amounting to RM97,000, which was deemed unfair as the disruptions also affected residents in the other two blocks. — Bernama