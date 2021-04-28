EMCO at Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, Tawau not extended as announced yesterday

KOTA KINABALU, April 28 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, Tawau will not be extended as announced yesterday and lifted today, said Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19 said the decision was made based on the latest risk assessment from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The MOH has conducted 847 Covid-19 screening tests in Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, of which 23 residents were found positive while 824 were negative and all screening test results have been known.

“Yet at the same time the state government has directed the Tawau Regional Disaster Operations Control centre to continue to monitor the situation in the locality to ensure that the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic can be curbed,” he said in a statement here tonight.

The village was subject to EMCO from April 1 to April 14 and then continued until today and yesterday Senior Security Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the EMCO in the locality was extended until May 12.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a new cluster was recorded today, the Madai Cluster, involving 18 Covid-19 positive cases in Kunak and 12 cases in Lahad Datu.

He said 87 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today and 189 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. — Bernama