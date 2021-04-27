SDMC: Two more Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, EMCO enforced at seven longhouses

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement that the index case for Sungai Ngungun cluster was discovered during treatment at hospital on April 11, while the Sungai Tuah cluster involved the infection originating from a funeral on April 12. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, April 27 — The Sarawak state Health Department announced two new clusters, Sungai Ngungun cluster and Sungai Tuah cluster in Kanowit.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement that the index case for Sungai Ngungun cluster was discovered during treatment at hospital on April 11, while the Sungai Tuah cluster involved the infection originating from a funeral on April 12.

According to the committee, both clusters involved infections among longhouse communities.

The committee said that 432 Covid-19 cases were reported in the state today, bringing the total to 28,961 cases, while three deaths were reported today, bringing the total fatalities in the state to 165.

In addition, the committee announced that the duration of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Rumah Bajak in Julau would be extended for a week from April 28 to May 4.

Besides that, EMCO will be enforced at seven longhouses, Rumah Likik in Pakan; Rumah Empeni Budom (Sarikei); Rumah Nyuka Lubuk Lemba (Sarikei); Rumah Selat Lai and Rumah Takang Uatau (Meradong), which actually begun yesterday till May 9.

EMCO will also be enforced at Rumah Giman (Sarikei), Rumah Kiam Ujai (Marudi) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Ulu Balingian (Sibu) from April 28 to May 11. — Bernama