Penang CM: Another eight schools ordered to close

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the closure of these eight schools were in addition to the 20 schools that were ordered to close yesterday due to Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — Another eight schools in Penang have been ordered to close for two days from today, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the closure of these eight schools were in addition to the 20 schools that were ordered to close yesterday due to Covid-19 cases.

He urged the Health Ministry to be more transparent in sharing the latest information on this matter so that parents are more informed about the situation.

“As of April 26, Penang recorded 14 active clusters in which eight involved the manufacturing sector, two social, two education, one detention centre and one others,” he said in a statement this evening after chairing the state special security committee meeting on Covid-19 management.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to continue to supply face masks, hand sanitisers and other related items to educational institutions in Penang for the safety of all students.

The Penang lawmaker said the highest number of vaccine recipients totalling 8,923 was recorded as at April 25 since the rollout of phase two of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme on April 19.

“However, more needs to be done to increase the registration rate and the rate of those who turn up on appointment dates given,” he said.

He said another five vaccination centres will be opened after Hari Raya celebrations upon approval from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

“The state health department will prepare mobile services based on the needs of senior citizens’ homes and centres in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chow again called on the Ministry of International Trade and Industries (Miti) to immediately implement the “[email protected]” programme.

“It is almost a month after the programme was launched on April 1 but the programme is yet to be implemented and the state was informed that as at now, a total of 88 companies in the manufacturing sector in Penang have registered,” he said.

He hoped Mosti together with Miti can speed up the immunisation programmes among the economic frontliners.

“In preparation for the implementation, I have instructed Invest Penang to conduct engagement sessions and collaboration with the industry players especially in terms of preparing the logistics,” he said.