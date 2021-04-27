Minister: 92 tapirs ended up as roadkill over last five years

A female tapir was found dead after it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle at Kota Tinggi January 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The increasing trend in the death of Malayan Tapir due to road accidents in the country, involving 24 of the species last year alone, is worrying, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said a total of 92 Malayan Tapirs were reported killed due to road accidents in Johor, Kelantan, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Selangor and Terengganu over a five year period since 2015.

"It is sad because the Malayan Tapir population is now increasingly threatened due to habitat loss, forest fragmentation and falling victims to traps and road accidents," he said in a message in conjunction with World Tapir Day, which is celebrated on April 27 every year.

The Malayan Tapir is a fully protected wildlife under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 [Act 716] and an endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and Redlist of Mammals for Peninsular Malaysia 2017.

In an effort to increase its population in Peninsular Malaysia, Shamsul Anuar said the Wildlife and National Parks (Department) has carried out a captive breeding programme at the Sungai Dusun Wildlife Conservation Centre (PKHL) in Selangor.

According to him, there are currently 11 Malayan Tapirs at the Sungai Dusun PKHL with an average of one birth a year.

Apart from that, he said the ministry was also committed to intensifying the in-situ and ex-situ conservation of Malayan Tapirs to ensure the survival of the unique species.

The Wildlife has also embarked on a strategic cooperation with Nagasaki Biopark, in Japan, in the conservation of Malayan Tapirs, he added. — Bernama