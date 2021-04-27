Ismail Sabri: Aidilfitri Covid-19 SOPs still not ready, news of announcement today fake

In a press conference today, Senior Minister (Security Council) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he would announce the SOPs as soon as possible, once all the details have been hashed out. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is still fine-tuning the SOPs for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations with the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

In a press conference today, Senior Minister (Security Council) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he would announce the SOPs as soon as possible, once all the details have been hashed out.

He added that news in social media that he would announce the SOPs today were fake, adding that he never said that he would share the SOPs until it was fully ready.

“I only said that I would announce the Aidilfitri SOPs — for the celebrations, the takbir, the Aidilfitri prayers and the visiting of long lost loved ones.

“On the disallowance of district crossings during Raya is not true at all,” he said.

Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri in over two weeks.