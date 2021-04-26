Teen, who accused teacher of making rape jokes in class, lodges second police report

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during a press conference after the narcotics department carried out a raid on two illegal drug labs in IPK Shah Alam April 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The teenager, who claimed her physical education teacher made rape jokes in class, lodged a second police report yesterday, this time over her alleged treatment by her peers.

Allegations have surfaced that the 17-year-old student was teased about the video that she had posted on social media, in which she described how her teacher had been explaining sexual harassment in class before the conversation lapsed into inappropriate jokes.

“The second report is about the teasing and jokes sent her way by her peers,” Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today during a press conference at the Selangor Police headquarters in Shah Alam.

“The police are currently combining these reports with our investigations and also talking to all witnesses on that day. We are recording all their statements and will take the appropriate action.

“The complainee and the teacher’s statements have been taken already,” he said.

Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam took to TikTok and Twitter on Saturday to describe the purportedly inappropriate remarks that were allegedly made while students were discussing sexual harassment during a physical and health education class at her school in Kuala Selangor.

The teacher in question reportedly made an incriminating statement that if you were to commit a rape, you must make sure that the person you rape is over 18.

The teacher is also said to have made another questionable comment that “if boys get raped, it doesn’t get reported because apparently boys would feel ‘good’ about it”.