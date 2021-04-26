School closure decision under Selangor Education Department’s jurisdiction, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the previous closure of 19 schools in the state did not follow the proper channel and discussions but was still accepted. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 26 — The decision to close schools in Selangor is under the jurisdiction of the State Education Department following discussions with district health centres and State Health Department, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said the previous closure of 19 schools in the state did not follow the proper channel and discussions but was still accepted.

“This time we will follow the format where schools will be closed after being informed by district health centres and the state Health Department,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Selangor Hybrid 2021 Women’s Revenue Expo and launching of Selangor Empowered Women here today.

Meanwhile, he said the implementation of the enhanced movement control order would be decided by the federal government.

Amiruddin was asked to confirm the distribution of a list regarding closures of 79 schools starting today and tomorrow due to the spread of the Covid-19 infection believed to be circulated by the State Education Department that went viral today.

He said he would not make any announcements regarding the matter as only the National Security Council (MKN) and Ministry of Education (MOE) could do so. — Bernama