Education Ministry won’t punish students who skip school due to parents’ concerns over Covid-19, says its minister

PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will not punish pupils or students who are absent from school because of their parents’ concerns over the Covid-19 situation, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He, however, said parents would have to inform the schools in advance.

“We have never penalised students who didn’t want to go to school if they felt unsafe to do so. But parents must write a letter to inform and give a proper reason, we (school) must have proper recordings,” he told a media conference today.

Radzi, who advised parents against sending their children with symptoms to school, said parents under quarantine must also not send children under their care to school.

He said parents must also remind their children to comply with the stipulated standard operation procedure (SOP) to avoid Covid-19 infection in school.

Commenting on the after school dispersal process, Radzi said that generally the SOP for primary school pupils was easy to comply with but the MOE faced a challenge when it came secondary school students.

“Our challenge is when students gather at car, motorcycle and bicycle parking areas and when they exit the school in groups.

“The MOE will always monitor any report on SOP non-compliance from time to time by going to the schools concerned,” he said.

To date, he said 90 schools had adopted the rotation session to ensure the dispersal SOP and physical distancing between students could be complied with. — Bernama