Burger seller in Kelantan slapped with RM50,000 fine for MCO violations

KOTA BARU, April 26 — A burger seller at Kampung Rambutan Rendang near here was issued with a RM50,000 fine yesterday for violating the movement control order (MCO), including operating beyond 10pm.

Kota Baru district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said the man also violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) by setting up tables for customers and failing to provide a body temperature scanner.

“Due to the offences, we issued the maximum compound of RM50,000. However, he can appeal to the Health Ministry for a reduction,” he said when contacted here today.

Earlier, the burger seller, in a social media posting which has gone viral, claimed that he was slapped with the maximum penalty of RM50,000 for operating the burger stall in front of his house at around 11pm.

The incident received various reactions from netizens, and the post was shared over 3,000 times on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old burger seller, Wan Mohd Faisal Wan Kadir, when contacted, said the incident happened at about 11.10pm, and there were no customers at the stall when several policemen approached him.

“I have folded the tables but haven’t closed the stall as I was preparing orders for factory workers,” he said, adding that he had been slapped with a RM1,000 compound previously for the same offence.

“I hope the authorities can reduce the amount because I cannot afford to pay as I only sell burgers,” he added. — Bernama