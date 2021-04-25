Queen tells young people to be brave, take initiative to help during Covid-19

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah gracing the federal awards investiture ceremony, Istana Negara, April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has called on young people to be brave, step up and take the initiative to help the world recover to a better normal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Global Youth Mobilisation virtually last night, Her Majesty also said young people should be given opportunities and support to play their role as active contributing citizens of the world.

Tunku Azizah said young people are full of energy, talents and creativity, and that the pandemic year had shown how resourceful they were in continuing to learn and adapt despite having major disruptions in their education.

“We have seen young people volunteering, supporting frontliners, raising public awareness and at the least being a responsible citizen by observing the guidelines in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“We have also seen the efforts that youth organisations like the Big 6 have put in to ensure that learning does not stop for young people despite all the disruptions,” she said in a video in conjunction with the Global Youth Mobilisation.

Her Majesty said she was delighted to be invited to address the Global Youth Mobilisation, an initiative by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Big 6 Youth Organisations, adding that as a member of the Girl Guides and Girl Scouts Movement and a royal patron of Girl Guides Association of Malaysia she was proud to be part of the initiative.

“I wish to congratulate WHO and the Big 6 Youth Organisations for being proactive in recognising the positive response that young people could contribute to address the Covid-19 pandemic and playing an active role in the road to recovery by creating this platform and resources to support them,” she said.

She also urged all governments, businesses and communities to support young people through the Global Youth Mobilisation initiative.

Tunku Azizah said non-formal education has been adapted to be done by young people at home and virtually.

She said in fact, more international connections contributing to mutual understanding and world peace happened through many virtual events and programmes involving young people from different countries during this time.

“We are extremely proud that two young girl guides from Malaysia were able to address the generation equality forum in Mexico, as on normal days this would have involved lots of logistics and costs to get them there,” she added.

She also quoted Mia Arissa, the 11-year-old girl guide from Malaysia who spoke at the generation equality forum in Mexico recently, on the potential of young people. “We are an investment not an expense. Do not underestimate our potential, just because we are considered young. Girls can do a lot if given the opportunity to do so.” — Bernama