Malaysia records 2,690 new Covid-19 infections, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Health Ministry announced 2,690 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24-hour period.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement that there are 10 more deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the cumulative fatalities to 1,436 since the pandemic arrived.

He added that out of the total number of infections today, 10 cases were imported. This also means that there are currently 23,753 active cases in Malaysia.

In terms of states, Selangor tops the list with the highest number of cases at 751, followed by Sarawak at 595 and Kelantan at 424.

